Ken Ofori-Atta has been insensitive to the plight of vulnerable NABCO trainees – Coalition

Business News of Monday, 21 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A group calling itself the Coalition of NABCO Trainees has thrown their support behind Minority and Majority lawmakers in Parliament who have been clamoring for the removal of Ken Ofori-Atta as Finance Minister.



According to the trainees, Ken Ofori-Atta has been insensitive to the plights of NABCO trainees from the beginning to the end of the initiative as they believe he has failed to prioritize them.



A statement issued by the Coalition on November 21, 2022, alleged that the Finance Minister deliberately delayed the release of funds for the payment of their allowance.



“The finance ministry under the auspices of the finance minister has been insensitive to the plights of vulnerable NABCO Trainees from the beginning of the initiative to the end, in a posture we observed as a deliberate practice he instrumented to always delay the release of funds for the payment of our stipends because the NABCO initiative was never his priority,” the statement noted.



The Coalition further accused the finance minister of ordering the closure of the programme without giving specific timelines for payment of areas and allowances.



“The finance minister Honourable Ken Ofori Atta in His 2022 mid-year budget presentation, ordered the closure of the NABCO program without specifying reasonable timelines for the payment of all arrears as a means of mitigating inter alia, his abysmal performance of managing the economy.” the statement indicated.



See the statement below:







Meanwhile, Ken Ofori-Atta appeared before the ad-hoc committee probing a censure motion filed against him by the Minority in Parliament.



The vote of censure filed was based on seven grounds which include;



a. Despicable conflict of interest ensuring that he directly benefits from Ghana’s economic woes as his companies receive commissions and other unethical contractual advantages, particularly from Ghana’s debt overhang.



b. Unconstitutional withdrawals from the Consolidated Fund in blatant contravention of Article 178 of the 1992 Constitution, supposedly for the construction of the President’s Cathedral.



c. Illegal payment of oil revenues into offshore accounts, in flagrant violation of Article 176 of the 1992 Constitution.



d. Deliberate and dishonest misreporting of economic data to Parliament.



e. Fiscal recklessness leading to the crash of the Ghana Cedi which is currently the worst-performing currency in the world.



f. Alarming incompetence and frightening ineptitude, resulting in the collapse of the Ghanaian economy and an excruciating cost of living crisis.



g. Gross mismanagement of the Ghanaian economy which has occasioned untold and unprecedented hardship.



Watch the latest episode of BizTech below:







