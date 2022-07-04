Ken Ofori-Atta has Akufo-Addo’s full support as finance minister – Oppong-Nkrumah

Business News of Monday, 4 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana to commence formal talks with IMF for bailout



IMF team to arrive in Ghana on July 6



Replace Ken Ofori-Atta, he has lost credibility and trust – John Mahama to Akufo-Addo



Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, has defended calls to have Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, be relieved from his post.



Ken Ofori-Atta has come under intense pressure over the management of the economy which is now seeking formal engagements with the International Monetary Fund for a financial bailout.



Former president, John Dramani Mahama, along with other civil society organisations and a section of the public have called for the minister not to be included in the IMF discussions.



He believes the minister has already lost credibility, trust, and confidence after he supervised what describes as “the disastrous collapse of the economy.”



But reacting to the calls in an interview on JoyNews’ ‘The Probe’ the Information Minister on July 3, said Ken Ofori-Atta enjoyed the full support of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to continue in his role.



“If you look at the work that our Finance Minister has led us to do in the first part before these pandemics hit us, it will not support that argument that because he was initially of the view that we can do this domestically, he should be fired. I don’t think so,” he said.



He stressed that despite the Minister's strong views on going to the IMF, he was subject to the decisions of the collective i.e. cabinet and ultimately the President whose decision it was to approach the global lender.



