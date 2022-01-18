Ken Ofori-Atta competent to manage even World Bank - Wontumi to Kofi Amoah

Business News of Tuesday, 18 January 2022

Chairman Wontumi has stated that Ghana’s Finance Minister, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta, has demonstrated that he has the wit to manage the finances of the world at World Bank.



The Ashanti Regional Chairman for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), was responding to claims by Kofi Amoah that Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta is clueless and needs to be changed because Ghana is financially broke under his watch.



Chairman Wontumi in an interview with Wontumionline, stated that Kofi Amoah was telling lies by claiming the country is broke considering the monumental projects that has been taken under the Akufo-Addo led government.



The NPP Chairman explained that even in the face of COVID, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta ensured that salaries of workers were never delayed and no one lost his or her job.



He added that the all over the world, the aviation industry flopped pointing out that the world wasn’t in normal times and wondered why Mr. Kofi Amoah didn’t add that to his notes before calling out Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta.



Economist and business mogul Kofi Amoah is insisting that Ghana needs a new Finance Minister.



The business mogul made this known in a tweet on Bloomberg’s latest report that suggests grim for Ghana.



He believes that Ghana is broke and it’s as a result of clueless Finance Minister who is only good with borrowing and not policies and programmes to generate revenue.



But Chairman Wontumi schooled Mr. Amoah by rhetorically asking him if the paperless port system could be put together by a clueless financial person.



“I want to ask Amoah if the paperless port system can be designed and implemented by a clueless person like he is suggesting. Let us also look at the e-levy which has been put before Parliament. Does Amoah believe such a policy can come from a clueless person?” Chairman Wontumi said.