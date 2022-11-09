Ken Ofori-Atta a victim of global upheavals - Sammi Awuku

Business News of Wednesday, 9 November 2022

NLA Director-General, Sammi Awuku has empathized with the Finance Minister in relation to the pressure on him to resign or be sacked by President Nana Addo.



Members of Parliament have petitioned the President to dismiss the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta and Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen.



The MPs threatened to boycott parliamentary sittings if the President doesn't remove Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta but during an emergency meeting with the President, they have agreed to allow him (Ofori-Atta) conclude the IMF deal and afterwards they revisit their decision to sack him.



Tackling the issue, Sammi Awuku was of an opinion that the Finance Minister isn't to blame for the economic woes of the nation.



Contributing to Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning programme, he shared pity for the Finance Minister saying, "situations can conspire against you and in one of such situations is what our current Finance Minister also faces. You have no control over this world economy. You have no control over the war going on. You have no control over the COVID".



He was confident the President and the parties calling for his (Ofori-Atta) dismissal will arrive at the best decision.



"I am not the one to appoint or disappoint (sic). That power lies in the hands of the President. The President has met the leadership of the party, leadership of Parliament and Members of Parliament.



"I think they've had closed-door meetings and I'm confident that the best decision will be taken by both the government, the Finance Minister and the Members of Parliament," he stated.



