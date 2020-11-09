Press Releases of Monday, 9 November 2020

Ken Ashigbey, Sunkwa-Mills, others for 2nd Africa Media Ad Sales Summit (AFRIMASS2020)

Kenneth Ashigbey

The second edition of the Africa media Ad Sales Summit is due to take place in Accra – Ghana with a focus on providing a platform for the discussion on how media platforms can make profit on their content.



The summit will provide cutting edge strategies to support current media sales professionals as well as bring seasoned media platforms to the level where they increase profit on content.



Last year, the annual thought leadership event brought together over 100 industry practitioners across the Ghanaian media landscape to share revenue ideas on ‘’The Future of Media SALES’’.



This year, speaking at the summit will be Dr. Ing Kenneth Ashigbey - CEO, Ghana Chamber of Telecommunication as the Special Guest of Honour on the theme 'Winning the media data mission'.



The summit will also host very experienced and astute industry speakers like Bright Ladzekpo – Country Director, Ph.D. Media, Cecil Sunkwa-Mills, MD MultiChoice Ghana, Maximus Ametorgoh - CEO, Pop-out Ghana and Gad Ocran – Digital Media Business Specialist.



AFRIMASS 2020 will be held on Friday, November 20 at the MultiChoice – DSTV office, Accra, from 10:00 am to 5 pm.



Other speakers include Emmanuel Odoom, General Manager, Vizeum Ghana, Mawuli Ocloo, Chief Sales Partner - Sales Mark Services, Francis Doku, General Manager – TV3 (Media General) Roland K. Ofori – Marketing Manager, Heineken Brands/ DIAGEO.



Summit host, Ruddy Kwakye, CEO, Rave Group will lead the speakers on topics like Role of Data in Media Buying Decisions, The Future of content in the digital age, Challenger media, and strategies for challenging times, as well as Digital Convergence for monetization and other intriguing topics.



Mr. Raymond Smith, Media Business Executive, Convener and Managing partner of AfriMass says the organization is looking forward to a good event.

This year’s event is in partnership with Mhoseenu, Genet Services ltd, Integris, DSTV and other corporate institutions.



Media business executive, media Ad sales professional, content creators, media enterprise owners, Advertising Agencies are expected to attend the event.



