Kelni GVG: Communications Minister must appear before Parliament – Speaker orders

The Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye, has instructed the Minister of Communication, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, to appear before the august House to answer questions surrounding the Kelni GVG monitoring system.



The Minister is scheduled to appear before the lawmakers on Friday, 7 August 2020 to answer relevant questions regarding revenue accumulated by the system after failing to appear in Parliament on three consecutive occasions to give account on the implementation thus far.



“I noticed that no answer has been placed on record. I direct that the Minister must answer all the relevant questions and make herself available on Friday to answer the relevant questions,” Prof. Oquaye said.



Kelni GVG was a government contract worth US$89 million in 2018, to develop and supervise a Common Platform for traffic monitoring, revenue assurance and mobile money monitoring, with its implementation pursuant to the Communication Service Tax (Amendment) Act, 2013, Act 864.

