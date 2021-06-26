Kejetia traders demand insurance claims following floods

Business News of Saturday, 26 June 2021

Source: 3news.com

Traders who were affected by the recent flooding at the newly built Kejetia Market are seeking insurance claims and compensation from management.



They say they are in talks with their legal team for appropriate steps but until conclusions are reached, their intentions for the insurance claims will be fought for till the last dime is paid.



Speaking on Akoma FM's weekend political and current affairs program ‘Wonsom’ on Saturday, June 26, President of the Federation of Kumasi Traders Nana Akwasi Prempeh explained that “we the traders for the past 2 years since we were handed over the shops, every month have been paying GH¢6 as insurance fee to the management of the facility so if such a disaster has befallen us we need to be compensated”.



Thousands of traders at the newly built market had their shops and other facilities flooded following torrential rain Thursday afternoon.



Foodstuffs, wares and other goods worth millions of Cedis were destroyed as a result.



The President of the Federation of Kumasi Traders further told host of the show Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin that “all the over 9,500 traders pay GH¢6 as insurance commission to the market management including other service commitments hence our move for the insurance company to return the gesture by paying what’s due the affected traders, is in line.”



The traders who appeared to be angry added that until the flooding issues are solved, they will stop paying tolls to the market management and the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA).