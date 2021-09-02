Kejetia Market impasse has resulted in GH¢3.6 million debt owed to ECG – Management

Business News of Thursday, 2 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• An impasse between Management of KCM and traders has resulted in debt payments



• The traders are said to owe the ECG an amount of GH¢3.6 million in electricty bills



• The traders have for the past four months protested against overpriced charges



Management of the Kejetia City Market in Kumasi have said the ongoing impasse between it and the traders association has resulted in a debt of GH¢3.6 million owed the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).



The development comes after the traders’ failure to honour the payments of their electricity bill for the past four months in protest against overpriced charges.



The traders have also demanded for separate meters before they rescind their decision.



But Managing Director of the KCM, Kofi Duffour has said there are ongoing engagements to address the concerns of the traders adding that a contract between Clou Ghana Limited will soon be signed to address the metering concerns of the traders.



Prior to the impasse, traders of the market have lamented they had to pay about GH¢40,000 worth of electricity bills every month, with each shop paying an average of between GH¢100 and GH¢200 for the period.



To further register their protest against the exorbitant charges, the angry traders placed red flags at the entrance of their shops over the delayed metering process.



Ahmed Kwarteng, an Operations Manager of the Kejetia Traders Association on his part has said they will continue to register their protests until their predicament is thoroughly addressed.