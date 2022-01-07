‘Kayayei’ to be empowered to start their own business

Business News of Friday, 7 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

‘Kayayei’ to become financial independent



JaneSarf Development Organisation to help ‘Kayayei’ acquire skills



Empower head porters would help eradicate poverty – Bernice Boakye



JaneSarf Development Organisation, a Non-governmental organization, has disclosed that it would be supporting ‘head porters’ popularly known as ‘Kayayei’ to support their own business.



The beneficiary ‘Kayayei’ would be from the Agbobloshie market in Accra and would be enabled to earn decent living.



In an interaction with the media the founder of JaneSarf Development Organization, Bernice Boakye said her organisation was committed to supporting young women to become financial independent, so as to improve their livelihood.



“As a team, we seek to work in the areas of community development, education and skills training, capacity strengthening and empowerment, among others. We all need skills because a skilled person always remains relevant as we can see in this time of a global pandemic.”



“Janesaf has a lot of objectives, and prominent among them is helping to reduce poverty among the less privilege, young women and single mothers. We want to help them acquire education, trade that will enable them obtain skills or education to empower them in the future. So, this particular project that we are embarking on, we have decided to let them feel a sense of belonging”, she said.



“We want to let them know that all hands are not equal and there are people who will have more, but if they are humble enough, they will get more in life”.



“We are supporting them to acquire skills, those who have good grades should get back to school with support of free SHS and drop the head pans," she added.