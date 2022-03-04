Kass Towers celebrates Ghana Month in grand style

Business News of Friday, 4 March 2022

Source: Kass Towers

As we get closer to the 65th Independence Day celebration of Ghana, there is a growing sense of patriotism in the air. One brand that is going all out for this year’s celebrations is KASS Towers.



The real estate brand that has become widely known as Accra’s most rewarding investment is looking to focus a lot of its activities on celebrating the whole month of March as Ghana's month. The celebrations started on the first of march with mounting Ghana’s flag on the building and lighting display on its iconic building in the Airport Residential area that can be seen all the way from the Kotoka International Airport.



The sales office for KASS Towers will also in the spirit of our nation’s independence celebrations give made-in Ghana goodie bags to all prospective buyers who visit during the month of march is distributing int. Speaking to a spokesperson for KASS Towers, she reiterated the need to celebrate Ghana for all the opportunities that exist as well as the peace and tranquility that makes the country an amazing place to live and do business.



The activities for the month do not end with the building. The company’s official website, as well as social media headers, has been draped in kente designs to bring the celebration to the internet as well.



It is a big month for the nation and KASS Towers is making sure that it spends the month pushing a Ghanaian pride agenda. They also want to wish all Ghanaians a very happy independence day. Let’s see if more businesses take a cue from this.







