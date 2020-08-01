Business News of Saturday, 1 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kantanka begins production of smaller cars in Ghana

The company has been producing cars for many years but patronage remains low.

Kantanka Automobile Limited has started producing smaller cars in response to public calls, a Tweet by CEO, Kwadwo Safo Jnr, has suggested.



The young CEO has shared a photo of what appears to be an assembly plant for small vehicles with the caption: “Can you tell me what you see in this picture???”



Kankanka Automobile, a wholly-owned Ghanaian automobile company has been criticised by the public for producing expensive luxury vehicles.



While commending the founder of the company, Apostle Kwadwo Safo, for his ingenuity and unexplained deep knowledge in technology, many Ghanaians have expressed the view that producing smaller, less expensive cars would make better market sense.



Although the company has been producing cars for many years, patronage remains low.



But the company has strategised to meet the demands of the Ghanaian population.



The new strategy by Kantanka Automobile comes after German car-maker, Volkswagen last month unveiled new vehicles it has assembled at its assembly plant in Ghana.





Can you tell me what you see in this picture??? pic.twitter.com/kRPdKrKJj4 — Kwadwo Safo Jnr (@kwadwosafo_Jnr) July 31, 2020

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.