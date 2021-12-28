Kadjebi Assembly fails Internally Generated Funds target

Business News of Tuesday, 28 December 2021

Source: GNA

Kadjebi District Assembly in the Oti Region has failed to meet its Internally Generated Fund (IGF) estimate of GHc306,001 target.



The Assembly’s cumulative IGF mobilized as at November, 2021 stood at GHc169, 869.89, representing 56 percent.



“With barely a month to end the year, it is obvious that the IGF target cannot be met, and is a worrisome development”, Mr. Wilson Agbanyo, the District Chief Executive has revealed at the Third Ordinary meeting of the General Assembly at Kadjebi.



He said as the Chairman of the IGF team, he would stop at nothing to see an improvement in the local revenue mobilization to enable the IGF to assume its functional role in the expenditure pattern of the Assembly.



He said there were leakages in the revenue mobilization chain that required concerted effort to remove.



Mr Agbanyo, called on the Assembly members to help address some of the leakages by monitoring the activities of Revenue Collectors in their electoral areas.



He said they also needed to educate their electorates on the importance of paying taxes, rates, fees, and licenses to improve the Assembly’s IGF target.



This, he said, would help place the Assembly on a sound financial footing to deliver quality services to the citizens on District Assemblies’ Common Fund (DACF).



Mr Agbanyo said they received GHc548,000.00 as their Share of the fourth quarter of 2020 and first quarter of 2021 of the Assemblies Common Fund, while that of the MP’s Share was GHc171,870.39 as at November 2021.



The DCE said the Assembly’s expenditure as at November 2021 stood at GHc726,464.72.



Mr. Agbanyo said the Assembly has also been allocated an amount of GHc1,194,224 as Investment Grant and GHc54,378 for Capacity Building under DPAT 5, which was conducted during the year. He said they planned to apply the fund judiciously when released.



Mr Agbanyo said the Coastal Development Authority was also undertaking some development projects in the District, including; construction of 1 No. 3-unit classroom block with ancillary facilities at Kodibenum-Nyarko, Aboabo, Ahamansu Basic School, Papase Basic School, among others.



Mr Daniel Kojo Nyame, the Presiding Member, thanked Assembly members for keeping faith with him and asked them to help develop the district.



Mr Nyame said the development was a shared responsibility, so all must be committed to the development agenda and poverty reduction strategy.