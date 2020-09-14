Press Releases of Monday, 14 September 2020

Source: KRIF Ghana Limited

KRIF Ghana offers the best quality at affordable prices

KRIF Ghana Limited

KRIF Ghana Limited takes pride in the quality services it has provided Ghanaians and other nationals across Sub-Saharan Africa for the past 34-years.



Over the years, KRIF has positioned itself as a customer focused company, matching its philosophy of “more for less” with innovative products.

There are many reasons why our customers buy from us, the five key reasons among them include;



Our products are of High Quality: KRIF products are known for their quality; they are both absolute and universally recognizable; a mark of uncompromising standards.



Our products are from popular brands and world-renowned manufacturers such as; USA, Eagle of Hong Kong, Olympia and Durable of Germany, Diplomat of Korea, Uchida of Japan among others.



Affordability: KRIF Products are of superior quality, yet they are very affordable. This depicts its philosophy of “more for less”. At KRIF, you can purchase as many as you want and pay less; our products are within the customer’s budget.



After-Sales Support: KRIF offers free services after product purchase such as free delivery and free servicing of products; our Engineers have been trained overseas at the manufacturers to aid in the repairs and maintenance of these products.



Good Customer Services: At KRIF, our customers are Queens and Kings. The Customer is our priority and we go the extra mile to ensure customer satisfaction, in doing this, we provide effective and prompt phone and online customer response aside from one-on-one visits and follow-ups to our customers. We also provide room for customer feedback and complaints while providing effective solutions to all our Queens and Kings.



The best Warranty: At KRIF you are assured of the best warranty you can ever have on the products you purchase. All our overseasFellowes of manufacturers offer warranty which we in turn pass on to our Queens and Kings



KRIF Ghana Limited is a leading brand that deals in Money Sterilizing Machines, Superior Quality Office Stationery, Money- Handling machine, Security Safes and Vault Doors; and Information Technology products including Customer Feedback Systems and Queue Management Systems.



Over the last 34-years, KRIF has offered a variety of promotions such as Half Price for Everything Stationery, Half Price for Half of the Shop, Rain of Cash, Cash Back, Double-Double, Buy One Get Two Free, German Month, Buy Now Pay Later etc. to our Queens and Kings as ways of rewarding customer loyalty and patronage.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.