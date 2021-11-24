KNUST/KTI wins season 2 of Build-It University challenge

Business News of Wednesday, 24 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and Kumasi Technical Institute (KTI) representing schools in Greater Kumasi as Team A were adjudged winners of the 2nd edition of “Build-It University Challenge” 2021 over the weekend in Accra.



The winners after a competitive five-man judges’ score beat their counterparts from the Central University (CU) and Accra Technical Training Centre (ATTC) as Team B representing the Greater Accra region in a narrow imagine of 66.625% and 65.001% respectively.



For their prize, the winners received an unspecified amount of money, a plaque with a certificate and assorted building materials from partners.



The competing schools were tasked to design and build a contemporary one-bedroom self-contained studio apartment with additional specifications by a client in a day.



The competition organized by Knauf Ghana with partnership support from Bosch and Gerberit is aimed at creating a platform for the building and architectural students in our universities and technical institutions to unearth their creative skills in the modern-day building regime with the use of German-quality products in plasterboard installation, acoustic ceilings among others building.



