KIA gets first ultra-modern private jet terminal

Business News of Sunday, 30 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The aviation wing of the McDan Group of Companies, McDan Aviation has launched Ghana’s first private jet charter services at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) in Accra.



The ultra-modern jet lounge, one of the first of its kind in the sub-region was inaugurated on Friday, January 28, 2022, in a colourful ceremony at the Terminal One of the KIA. This follows the acquisition of a Fixed-Base Operator (FBO) license from the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL).



The opening of the lounge is expected to solidify Ghana’s aviation industry as one of the best in West Africa and position the country as the preferred business and investment destination in the region.



In his brief address, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Executive Chairman of the McDan Group of Companies, Dr. Daniel McKorley said the opening of the lounge is the beginning of greater things to come in the Ghanaian aviation industry. He said the lounge will be used to drive Ghana’s vision for the industry and potentially boost the country’s tourism sector.



“The goal behind this private jet lounge is to position the country’s aviation industry in amongst the best in the world. The lounge is not for McDan rather, it is for the business community and top-class executives, and this is one of the places we can be recognized amongst the leading countries when it comes to aviation,” he said.



The company will kickstart its commercial private jet services with three aeroplanes and one helicopter, while arrangements are in place for the acquisition of other aircraft, including a Challenger 604 Bombardier, a Gulfstream jet, and helicopters, to offer air-ambulance medical, as well as domestic tourism.



This, Dr. Mckorley pointed out that private jet services will cater to high-end clientele with a sense of optimizing luxury, and for corporate executives seeking to leverage quick and efficient commute for the purpose of business.