KGL Technology Limited has stepped in to release funds for the NLA to pay outstanding wins

The Management of KGL Technology Limited, a licensed online lotto marketing company responsible for the operation of *959#, the official short code of NLA has arrived at a consensus with the leadership of Financial Business and Services Employees Union (FBSEU) of G. F. L., and the National Lottery Authority (NLA) through its Finance Directorate to release funds for the Authority so that NLA would be able to pay outstanding wins which have recently become a worrying situation for the staff, lotto marketing companies and the industry as a whole.



It was widely reported in the media that Staff of NLA suspended their services for non-payment of wins dating back to about a year, plus other issues of concern.



However, KGL Technology Limited has stepped in to resolve the matter by releasing monies to the Authority to pay all outstanding wins of the NLA.



It is expected that the support from KGL Technology Limited would help to calm nerves and reduce the tension at the Authority.



KGL Technology Limited is ever prepared to harmoniously work with all the stakeholders of the lottery industry and employees of National Lottery Authority to ensure maximum revenue generation for the Government and support the welfare of Staff and Lotto Marketing Companies.