Press Releases of Saturday, 19 September 2020

Source: KFC Ghana

KFC Ghana rewards BECE candidates with free meals

200 BECE candidates were rewarded with free meals

Masco Foods Limited, franchise holders of KFC restaurants in Ghana have rewarded 200 candidates of the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) with free meals.



The food distribution which took place today at the premises of St. Patrick High School and the Good Shepherd Academy in Kasoa was to pat the back of candidates who wrote the exams as well as encourage them to aspire for the future.



The ‘twister meal’ distributed by KFC contains fries, a twister and a 300ml bottled coke. Principal of St. Patrick High School, Mr. Patrick Yaw Ebiram commended KFC for their effort. Mr. Henry Anderson, Principal of Good Shepherd Academy expressed his appreciation by thanking the KFC team for such benevolence.



In her introduction speech, Madam Afua Kissi-Nyame- Marketing Manager, Masco Foods said, “As part of our Corporate Social Responsibility, we look to extend support to the less privileged and deprived people in the areas we operate in. In this very case we are happy to reward these students who have put in tireless effort in this pandemic. We are giving this to encourage all future BECE candidates.”



KFC’s Corporate Social Responsibility



KFC Ghana has 9 years’ experience in Quick Service Restaurant. They have over the years partnered a number of organizations and government institution since its inception in 2011 to render outstanding humanitarian service to the nation Ghana.



Just like its mother company- the Mohinani Group, Masco foods (KFC) prioritizes humanity and has ‘People’ as its essence; giving every individual an equal opportunity to be a source of benefit to society.



As part of its objectives, KFC seeks to address this humanitarian urge by providing a healthy environment for the growth and development of the deprived in its sphere of contact and beyond.



During the lockdown, KFC donated over 5,000 meals to street folks and the needy in 20 communities in Accra and Kumasi. The company also partnered Vida E Caffe to donate food items to the aged in the tourism sector.



Aside food reliefs, the company- Masco Foods (KFC Ghana) has embarked on several clean-up projects in Accra, Kumasi and Takoradi; feeding schools and orphanages in these 3 cities.



The company currently has its 19th branch in Kwame Nkrumah circle-Accra and has future plans to open additional branches. KFC’s CSR mandate is to touch and improve lives across profitable disciplines.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.