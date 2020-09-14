Press Releases of Monday, 14 September 2020

Source: Jumia

Jumia Ghana introduces and expands pick up stations nationwide

Jumia Ghana introduces and expands pick up stations nationwide

"Africa’s leading online retail company introduces cash on delivery option and expands pick up services nationwide to help consumers shop safely while saving money"



Africa’s leading e-commerce platform, Jumia, announced the introduction of the cash on delivery option and the expansion of pick up services to more cities across the country.



With over 20 pick up stations already operational in Accra and Kumasi, the company has opened 6 new pick up stations in the Western Region and 7 others in the Central Region.



This move is reduced at helping consumers save money as they can now order and pick up their items for as low as 3Ghs.



Preparations are also far advanced to expand to Koforidua, Ho, Aflao and Tamale in the coming weeks. The move is aimed at affording consumers the convenience of receiving their orders faster and safely while saving cost.



The Company will also continue to support its consumers through the various measures and initiatives that were started during COVID-19 crisis, especially by providing a wide range of relevant products at the best prices and establishing new partnerships with both international and local brands.



More consumers are using Jumia to have access to products for their daily needs, More than 25 % of our consumers are from rural and remote areas, they can find more choice and affordable price, by providing them new pick up stations, we want to allow them more flexible payment options.



Consumers in the Western and Central Regions can now choose the cash on delivery payment mode, JumiaPay or debit card. We are committed to give the best of e-commerce to our consumers, even more now with COVID19 context which is impacting their purchasing power ’’ said Diana Owusu-Kyereko,CEO of Jumia Ghana.



In the Western Region, walk into any of our new pick up stations at Market Circle, Adjacent MTN Office, Chapel hill , First Floor Adjoa Aframa Mall, Effiakuma No.9, Opposite the Anaji Taxi Station, Inchaban hills at Benedict Hospital.



In the Central Region, locate our new pick up stations at Pedu Junction near the Becky Kay Restaurant,Total Filling Station opposite the Regional Coordinating Council and Elmina,Opposite Ruth Prah Chemical Store.



You can find a list of all the pick up stations in both the Western and Central regions here



‘’At these new pick up stations in Takoradi and Cape Coast,, consumers can pick their orders, know more about Jumia, order and pay directly. We are very committed to ensuring that our consumers enjoy better pricing while saving money on Jumia. Easy access to information and picking up their orders safely is important to us during this pandemic. We have ensured that all pick-up stations and staff observe the needed covid-19 protocols.’’ added Mr Lionel Mobi, COO of Jumia Ghana.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.