Julius Debrah to be honoured at Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Honours

Press Releases of Sunday, 2 May 2021

Source: Big Events Ghana

Hon. Julius Debrah is a Ghanaian politician and former Chief of Staff to the former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama.



Born 24th April 1966, Hon. Julius Debrah is a native of Obomeng Kwahu in the Eastern Region of Ghana.



He studied at Mpraeso Secondary School then moved to Achimota Secondary School for A Levels from 1987 to 1989. Following this, he gained admission to the University of Ghana where he obtained Bachelor of Arts in Archaeology and Sociology.



In 2009 he was appointed as the Chief Executive officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority. He served in that role from 2009 to January 2013.



In mid 2011, under his leadership and the Ministry of Tourism, the then Ghana Tourist Board was reshaped into the Ghana Tourism Authority to enhance its role in promoting tourism in Ghana through the Parliament of Ghana's passage of ACT 817.



In February 2013 Hon. Julius Debrah was nominated by John Dramani Mahama to serve in the position of Eastern Regional Minister. After a month he was moved from Eastern Region to the capital region Greater Accra to serve as the Greater Accra Regional Minister.



In February 2015, he was appointed Chief of Staff after the former, Prosper Douglas Bani was assigned as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary.

He served in that role for a year and was seen as someone championing the involvement of the local government in nation building.



Hon Julius Debrah was appointed to serve as Minister in charge of Local Government and Rural Development after serving as Regional Minister for both Greater Accra Region and Eastern Region.



This was seen by experts as a move to ensure the massive involvement of the local authorities and people in decision making and nation building.

Hon. Julius Debrah is married with two children.



The Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Honours, recognizes his remarkable achievements as former Minister of State of the Republic of Ghana.

For his sterling performance in the course of her duties for Mother Ghana Hon. Julius Debrah is highly appreciated.



About Big Events Ghana



Big Events Ghana, organizers of Radio and Television Personality Awards (RTP), Africa Gospel Awards Festival (AGAFEST) and Africa CEO Honours and Summit.



Their track record and credibility of awarding excellence for the past fifteen years in Ghana, South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya and others.

Over the years, Big Events Ghana’s award brands have gained an overwhelming acceptance by industry players, sponsors and the general public as the biggest, most prestigious and most publicized entertainment awards event in Ghana.



Their schemes have also attracted thousands of people across corporate Ghana and Africa; diplomatic communities, celebrities, media practitioners and the general public.



Big Events, Despite Media Group, GhanaWeb, Angel Broadcasting Network and Africa Centre of Excellence are proud to announce Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Honours.



GMoS Excellence Honours, is an honorary scheme which recognizes and rewards current and former ministers who have distinguished themselves in the course of their duty.



The Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Honours would be held on Saturday 15th May at Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra at 4pm prompt.

The event is strictly by invitation and it is a black tie or traditional wear event.