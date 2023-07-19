Jubilee field producing over 100,000 barrels per day for 2023

Business News of Wednesday, 19 July 2023

Source: Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil has announced that gross crude production on the Jubilee field has surpassed 100,000 barrels per day for 2023.



This was captured in an operational update to investors on July 17, 2023.According to Tullow Oil, this was after the recent start-up Jubilee South East (JSE) project well was brought on stream. Tullow maintained that the JSE well is performing in line with expectations, and has increased production rates by 50 percent compared to the first half of 2023.



“Two further wells are on track to be tied-in during the remainder of the year,” Tullow added in the investor update.



Group CEO on Tullow Oil milestone



According to the Group Chief Executive-Tullow Oil, PLC Rahur Dhir, reaching production of over 100,000 barrels per day from the Jubilee field is a major milestone for Tullow, its partners and Ghana. “I look forward to working with our partners to sustain these higher levels of production for several years, and to realise the Jubilee resource base’s full potential.”



Mr. Dhir added that the delivery of this step-in production is a key part of Tullow’s business plan, in line with its commitment to deliver over US$800million free cash flow between 2023 and 2025.



Jubilee South East Project



The Jubilee South East Project is a joint venture partnership between Kosmos Energy, Ghana National Petroleum Corporation, Petro SA and Jubilee Oil Holdings.



According to Tullow, together with its partners they are planning to maintain this increased level of production at Jubilee over the next few years through an ongoing infill drilling programme. The partnership has identified multiple future drilling locations, and is focused on high-grading these opportunities to further extend the plateau and realise the significant Jubilee resource base’s full potential.



