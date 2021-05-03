John Peter Amewu to be honoured at Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Honours

Press Releases of Monday, 3 May 2021

Hon. John Peter Amewu is a Ghanaian politician and currently the Minister of Railway Development.



He won the 2020 Ghanaian general election parliamentary seat to represent Hohoe in Ghana’s Parliament.



John Peter Amewu was born in 1972 in Wli-Todzi in the Hohoe Municipality of the Volta Region.



He attended Hohoe E. P. Senior High School, St. Mary's Seminary/Senior High School, Lolobi and Adisadel College, Cape Coast for his high school education.



Amewu took a bachelor's degree from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and then furthered his education to obtain an MBA in Finance from University of Ghana, Legon and proceeded to obtain a Post Graduate Degree in International Energy Industry Management and a Master's degree in Petroleum Law and Policy from University of Dundee (UK).



He was appointed by His Excellency John Agyekum Kufour as the Municipal Chief Executive for Hohoe Municipal Assembly, he served from 2005 to 2009.

In May, 2017, President Nana Akufo-Addo named John-Peter Amewu as part of nineteen ministers who would form his cabinet.



President Nana Akuffo Addo also named John-Peter Amewu as the Minister-designate for Lands and Natural Resources.



As a Cabinet Minister, John Peter Amewu was part of the inner circle of the president.



Hon. John-Peter Amewu is currently the Minister for Railway Development.

The Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Honours, recognizes his remarkable achievements as Minister of State for Lands and Natural Resources and Minister of State for Energy.



For his sterling performance in the course of his duties for Mother Ghana in the first term of H.E. President Akuffo Addo's Government, Hon. John-Peter Amewu is highly appreciated by the good people of Ghana.



About Big Events



Big Events Ghana, organizers of Radio and Television Personality Awards (RTP), Africa Gospel Awards Festival (AGAFEST) and Africa CEO Honours and Summit.



Their track record and credibility of awarding excellence for the past fifteen years in Ghana, South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya and others.



Over the years, Big Events Ghana’s award brands have gained an overwhelming acceptance by industry players, sponsors and the general public as the biggest, most prestigious and most publicized entertainment awards event in Ghana.



Their schemes have also attracted thousands of people across corporate Ghana and Africa; diplomatic communities, celebrities, media practitioners and the general public.



Big Events, Despite Media Group, GhanaWeb, Angel Broadcasting Network and Africa Centre of Excellence are proud to announce Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Honours.



GMoS Excellence Honours, is an honorary scheme which recognizes and rewards current and former ministers who have distinguished themselves in the course of their duties.



The Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Honours would be held on Saturday 15th May at Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra at 4 pm prompt.



The event is strictly by invitation and it is a black-tie or traditional wear event.