John Mahama to participate in crunch cabinet retreat if invited – Seth Terkper

Business News of Saturday, 19 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Government struggles to pass E-Levy



Cedi struggles to depreciate against US Dollar



Government holds retreat at Peduase Lodge



A former finance minister, Seth Terkper has said the former President John Dramani Mahama would willingly participate in government’s crunch cabinet meeting to discuss economic challenges if an invitation is extended.



According to him, the former president is willing to offer inputs as he would not prevent a collaboration of ideas and solutions to salvage Ghana’s current economic situation.



“President Mahama has said that we will be there if we are invited to show his sincerity when he invited the then opposition, and they refused to come,” Seth Terkper was quoted by Joy Business on Friday, March 18, 2022.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is to chair a crunch cabinet retreat at the Peduase lodge over the growing depreciation of the cedi and the recent increments in fuel prices.



The meeting which ends on Sunday, March 20, 2022, will seek to find solutions to the raging economic challenges.



The meeting which began on Thursday March 17 will take place at the Lodge and attended by all the 137 NPP MPs, government appointees as well as the leadership of the NPP.



As part of the agenda for the crunch cabinet meeting, government officials are expected to discuss whether the government should continue to push through with the E-Levy Bill and solutions to the escalating fuel prices.