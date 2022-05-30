John Kwadwo Apea commences role as Chief Executive Officer of eTranzact Ghana

Business News of Monday, 30 May 2022

Source: eTranzact Ghana

The Board of Directors of eTranzact Ghana and staff of eTranzact is pleased to announce the appointment, with immediate effect, of Mr. John Kwadwo Obeng Apea who assumes the role of Chief Executive Officer of the company after having been approved by the Bank of Ghana.



Mr. Apea brings several years of business experience as Head of Mission (Ghana, Gambia, Sierra - Leone and Cameroon) for the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council, a body created by 54 Commonwealth Heads of Government to promote Trade and Investment across the Commonwealth 2.4 billion citizens. In this role, Mr. Apea has been instrumental in driving Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into sub-Saharan Africa.



Previously, Mr. Apea worked as the Senior Strategist to Data Analytics giants SCL Group and Cambridge Analytica and has worked at Chairmanship and/or C - Suite levels across private equity, manufacturing, business advisory and technology organisations. He is a trusted business interlocutor for many world leaders and the first port of call for several foreign governments, global businesses and CEOs on business and political matters pertaining to Africa.



John Apea in his remarks stated that: “I am honoured and thrilled to begin my next chapter as the first CEO of eTranzact Ghana. I am excited about our momentum within the technology space and the new growth and market opportunities we are pursuing across our platform as the leading electronic payment solution provider in Ghana”.



He added: “Thanks to the existing leadership and strategic guidance from the Executive Director George Babafemi and the dedication of our global team, eTranzact Ghana will continue to lead from a position of strength as Africa, for the first time in history actively participates in the fourth industrial revolution – the Internet of Things. I look forward to working with our talented team to build on our strong foundation and further strengthen our relationships with customers."



John is an alumnus of Achimota Preparatory School and Presbyterian Boys Secondary School (Legon) and holds undergraduate and postgraduate qualifications from the University of York (UK), the University of Oxford (UK) and the Judge School of Business, University of Cambridge (UK). He is a member of the Institute of Directors (UK).



