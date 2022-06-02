John Kumah rubbishes IMANI report on Finance Ministry

Business News of Thursday, 2 June 2022

IMANI Africa releases fiscal recklessness index



Finance Ministry ranked most fiscally reckless institution in Ghana - IMANI Index



IMANI Africa report misleading, John Kumah



Deputy Minister of Finance, John Kumah, has squashed claims by IMANI Africa that the Finance Ministry is the most fiscally reckless institution in Ghana.



According to him, the policy think tank did a poor job on its fiscal recklessness report.



He further said IMANI Africa failed to establish that GH¢11 billion was retrieved from culprits named in the Auditor-General's report and legal action has been taken against them.



He, therefore, described the report as deceptive and misleading.



In a Daily Guide report sighted by GhanaWeb, John Kumah said, “IMANI did a poor job on its fiscal recklessness report and only rehashed an Auditor General’s report...It is also worthy to mention that the basis for this classification by IMANI Ghana emanates from the Auditor General’s reports which have been widely misinterpreted and abused to create an impression that the nation has lost some billions when as a part of fact, this is not the case”.



“The Auditor General’s report per its reporting structure did not account for the funds recovered, even though the government had taken steps to address the losses and recover the money...In summary, IMANI did a poor job when it failed to go beyond the Auditor General’s report to establish the actual reasons for these losses and whether or not the said amount has been refunded,” John Kumah bemoaned.



On May 30, 2022, a report outdoored by IMANI Africa ranked the Finance Ministry as Ghana's most financially reckless ministry.



According to the report dubbed the '2022 Fiscal Recklessness Index,' the Ministry has recorded over GH¢11 billion in losses to the state due to acts of omission and commission by its officials.



The losses are said to have been recorded between 2015 and 2020 and the calculations were based on irregularities tracked in the Auditor-General’s reports for the said years.



“Over the 6-year period, the Ministry of Finance consistently appeared as the most reckless in the institution,” Research Consultant for the IMANI Ghana, Dennis Asare said at a May 31 event to launch the index.



