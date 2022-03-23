John Dumelo set to establish food processing factory

Business News of Wednesday, 23 March 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Actor John Dumelo is set to establish a food processing factory in the Guan District.



The actor revealed this on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 on his Instagram page.



The 2020 parliamentary candidate for the Ayawaso Wagon Constituency revealed that, the building of the factory has begun and is expected to be completed within 14 months.



He added that the production capacity of the factory will be 1,500 tons of ginger.



The politician cum farmer, who has always criticized the government for his inability to provide employment for the youth added that, his project will create about 750 direct and indirect jobs.



His post came with series of pictures of himself with his first slide of picture in reflective jacket, standing on a bare land in a pose that looked like one giving directives to a worker.



His post read “construction of food processing factory in the Guan district has begun, expected to complete in 14 months with production capacity of 1500tons/of ginger and other products in a yr, and create some 750 direct/indirect jobs.”



Dumelo’s post attracted several comments from colleagues, friends and followers who were thrilled to have received such news from the actor.



@dahhammergh wrote, “National asset.”



@yane_nicodemus93 also wrote, “this is just it. If our leaders will all think like this, we won’t need any foreign assistance. John you’ll be Ghana’s President somebody. God please hear the cry of an orphan.”



@mraquela wrote, “continue to do what you are doing and even more by 4yrs time we shall have four factories” .



@affulyvette18 “Well done uncle. Keep it up”.



@judith_esione,, “Visionary leader of our time.”



Other social media users also sent encouraging words depicting how proud they are of the actor.