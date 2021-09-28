Joe Ghartey appointed Board Chair of UPSA Enterprise and Innovation Centre

Business News of Tuesday, 28 September 2021

Former Railways Development Minister, Joe Ghartey, has been appointed as Board Chairman of the UPSA Enterprise and Innovation Center.



The development comes after the center was launched in Accra to serves as a vehicle to facilitate and champion youth entrepreneurship and innovation in the country.



The Dean of Faculty of Management Studies, Dr Mrs Fidelis Quansah, in her address said, “I am however excited that our students who decide to climb the good tree of entrepreneurship from now on will be given the needed push from the UPSA Enterprise and Innovation Centre.”



She added, "Globally, most forward-looking Universities are gradually becoming business hubs and incubators, and the fulcrum around which high growth businesses are built.



"This is why the Faculty of Business Studies, with support from the entire University Community and early partners, is championing this initiative," Dr Quansah said.



Joe Ghartey as Chair will be assisted by other members of the advisory board which include Richard Osei Owusu who is chairman and Managing Director of NASS HOLDINGS, a conglomerate with an interest in mining, hospitality and education.



Other members of the centre’s advisory board are Mrs Kate Quartey Papafio, Chairperson of Reroy Cables limited, Nelson Amo, Executive Director of Ghana Technology Lab, Professor Raymond Dziwornu, Dr. Gerald Nyanyofio, Ms Leticia Browne, and Dr. Mrs Fidelis Quansah.







Joe Ghartey (left) former Minister for Railways Development with board member, Richard Osei Owusu









Dean of Faculty of Management Studies, Dr Mrs Fidelis Quansah