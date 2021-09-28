Joe Ghartey appointed Board Chair of UPSA Enterprise and Innovation Center

Business News of Tuesday, 28 September 2021

Former Railways Development Minister, Joe Ghartey, has been appointed as Board Chairman of the UPSA Enterprise and Innovation Center.



The development comes after the center was launched in Accra to serves as a vehicle to facilitate and champion youth entrepreneurship and innovation in the country.



Joe Ghartey as Chair will be assisted by other members of the advisory board which include Richard Osei Owusu who is chairman and Managing Director of NASS HOLDINGS, a conglomerate with an interest in mining, hospitality and education.



Other members of the center’s advisory board are Mrs Kate Quartey Papafio, Chairperson of Reroy Cables limited, Nelson Amo, Executive Director of Ghana Technology Lab, Professor Raymond Dziwornu, Dr. Gerald Nyanyofio, Ms Leticia Browne, and Dr. Mrs Fidelis Quansah.