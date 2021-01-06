Press Releases of Wednesday, 6 January 2021

Source: Joberg Foundation

Joberg Foundation donates to people of Ametafor, Saihe

Joberg Foundation donated toiletries, groceries and GHC8,000 to the people of Ametafor and Saihe

Joberg Foundation as part of its social responsibility has donated valuable items ranging from toiletries to groceries plus a cash amount of GHS 8,000 to the people of Ametafor and Saihe.



Present at the event which took place on Sunday 3rd January 2020 at Ametafor in Ada-Korpe were management and staff of Joberg Foundation, Chiefs and elders of the respective communities and community folks.



Speaking at the ceremony, the CEO of Joberg Foundation said "It is our core vision to impact the lives of the communities we operate in. The blood that runs through our veins is the passion to give."



Since 2018, Joberg Foundation has helped contribute to the improvement of the lives of people in Teshie, the hometown of the CEO of Joberg Foundation.



"The underlying fact is that we need to show love to all including the needy as we are all from one generation", Mr Joseph Magnus Marteye, CEO of Joberg Foundation added.



The Chiefs and elders of the community expressed their profound gratitude to the Joberg Foundation for such a generous gesture.



Joberg Foundation was founded in 2018 by Mr. Joseph Magnus Marteye with its main vision being helping the underprivileged in the society.





















