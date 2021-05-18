Jobberman's Talking Talent webinar focuses on SME path to growth

Press Releases of Tuesday, 18 May 2021

Source: Jobberman Ghana

The 4th edition of Jobberman’s Talking Talents webinar series is scheduled to take place on Thursday 20th May 2021. This season’s Talking Talents webinar series focuses on Small Medium Enterprises dubbed; “SME Path to Growth; Hiring the Right Way”.



This event brings together industry experts with in-depth knowledge in entrepreneurship, business branding, and human resources to share insights on how SMEs can grow with the right human resource.



This webinar is targeted at SME business owners in Ghana and it is a free-to-attend event.



Date: Thursday 20th May 2021

Time: 1:00 pm – 2:15 pm

Venue: Crowdcast

Book your slot here: Talking Talent Webinar 4

Meet Our Speakers



Speaker 1 – Amma Gyampo (Co-Founder & CEO, ScaleUp Africa)



Topic: How to attract the right talents with your brand; Getting your employees to align with your vision as an SME business owner Amma Gyampo is the Co-founder and CEO of ScaleUp Africa, a B2B platform serving up SME / Enterprise Education, CSR/SDG/ESG Entrepreneurship-based Projects & Programmes for corporations and foundations to meet economic empowerment and impact metrics.



Amma is a proud generalist and strategist with over 18 years of experience across the EMEA Region. With great experience in consulting Amma held higher positions as Strategic Advisory and Programme Management for BlackBerry and Vodafone’s Marketing teams, Ministerial Committees on Youth Entrepreneurship, National Taskforce on Impact Investing among others.



Speaker 2 – Nana Ama Yankah (Founder & CEO, NAYA by Africa)



Topic: How the right skills matter in business growth; The story of an entrepreneur Nana Ama Yankah is the founder and CEO of NAYA BY AFRICA. Which was founded in 2015. Nana Ama Yankah quit her corporate job in the United States to move back to Ghana and launched her beauty and lifestyle brand for natural products which she started as a hobby.



According to Nana Ama Yankah; “I am building a business that connects all the stakeholders in the value chain and develops sustainable practices that empowers entrepreneurship in agribusiness, builds communities, and protects the environment.”



Speaker 3 – Ibrahim Assani, (Head of Human Resource & Recruitment, Jobberman Ghana)



Topic: Hiring the right professionals, the right way Ibrahim Assani, is currently the head of Human Resource and Recruitment at Jobberman Ghana. He has over 10 years of experience in human resource and talent management. Ibrahim was formerly the Head of Human Resource for Jumia Ghana, Group Head, Talent Affairs for the Beige Group and Head of Human Resource for Octavation Ghana.



Ibrahim has worked with multinational telecom companies like Tigo, Airtel and Airtel Tigo where he played a pivotal role in the HR merger strategy that ensured mobility of talents from the old organisations (Airtel & Tigo) to the new entity- Airteltigo.