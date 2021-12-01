Jobberman launches free employee satisfaction report for companies, individuals, HR experts

Business News of Wednesday, 1 December 2021

Source: Jobberman Ghana

Leading recruitment solutions platform in Ghana, Jobberman, has launched a free employee satisfaction report for companies, individuals, and HR experts.



This report is in response to the great resignation across the world and how that has impacted the world of work, productivity, and what really matters to employees in every organization.



This corporate phenomenon makes clear that employee satisfaction goes beyond salary expectations and this is what this report seeks to identify.



Speaking to the release of this report Freda Nana Embil, Head of Human Resources at Jobberman stated, “The most important strategic resource of every organization is its people; but what are employers doing to ensure a conducive environment that allows for employee satisfaction to flourish, especially as organizations navigate a new changing world of work accelerated by the global pandemic?



“These are some of the questions we asked ourselves in our bid to ensure that report serves as a call-to-action for employers to evaluate the fundamental factors that foster employee satisfaction for both current and future employees.”



The Jobberman Employee Satisfaction Report unpacks employee satisfaction among employees and explores themes around external and intrinsic traits, employee happiness, flight risk, employer advocacy, job satisfaction and delves into insights based on age, gender, location, job level, and work experience for a demographic overview.



The employee satisfaction report is available for download for free on the Jobberman Ghana Research platform by CLICKING HERE