Jobberman Ghana stirs initiative to enable SMEs hire the right way

Press Releases of Tuesday, 20 April 2021

Source: Jobberman Ghana

Jobberman Ghana initiates an employer-focused drive to encourage the best hiring practices in the online human resource and recruitment ecosystem. Dubbed the #HireTheRightWay campaign, this is an employer-focused initiative that addresses the SME industry in Ghana.



It re-introduces Jobberman Ghana as the recruitment partner of choice to the SME industry and creates awareness for its job listing products and services to enable SME employers to recruit from its diverse pool of job seekers based on four key values.



Following data from the Ghana Statistics Board, SMEs are the backbone of the Ghanaian economy with eighty-five per cent (85%) of them, largely within the private sector, and contribute about seventy per cent (70%) of Ghana's gross domestic product (GDP).



Commenting on this initiative, CEO of Jobberman Ghana, Kwaku Agbesi said, “We saw how crucial the SME industry is to the development of Ghana, and how this development can be affected if Hiring Managers and Business Owners make the wrong hiring decisions through poor hiring practices. It is with this that we open our arms to all SMEs across the country, to a bespoke experience of hiring the right talent, the right way using our online platform”.



The campaign is aimed at satisfying the recruitment needs of MSMEs and SMEs by connecting them to a vast pool of qualified candidates via its platform. By partnering with growing businesses, Jobberman plans to introduce them to the right way of recruitment which is reliable, efficient, affordable and easy to use.



“Hiring right for us means the ability to affordably access qualified candidates with an easy to use intuitive interface, dedicated customer service, and tools to assess, filter and sort the best and brightest applicants,” adds Ibrahim Assani, Head of HR and Recruitment at Jobberman Ghana.



Over the next eight (8) weeks, Jobberman Ghana will be communicating with SME employers on how to effectively hire right through a series of virtual discussions with experts, networking opportunities and career and hiring best practices through its website and social media platforms.