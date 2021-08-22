Jobberman Ghana launches book on managing workforce in pandemic

Business News of Sunday, 22 August 2021

Source: gna.org.gh

Jobberman Ghana, a leading recruitment solutions platform has launched a free human resource employer handbook for companies, individuals, and Human Resource (HR) Experts.



The Handbook titled, "Managing Your Workforce Through the COVID-19 Pandemic and into the Future", offers unique tools and techniques to manage teams through disruptions such as the global pandemic.



It is also designed to assist HR practitioners with best practices to meet the evolving Ghanaian work culture.



This was in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.



Mr Harry Antarakis, the acting Chief Executive Officer, Jobberman Ghana said the pandemic had affected factors such as hiring decisions, processes, remote working policies, effective employee communication, employee performance management, and well-being and post-crisis Human Resource plans.



Managing Director in charge of Jobs at Ringier One Africa Media (ROAM) and acting CEO of Jobberman Ghana, Harry Antarakis, commenting on the report said,



"As Ghana's number one recruitment solutions partner, we have put together this handbook which we believe will help address specific HR issues on human resources", he said.



He said the report explored factors such as trending industries and sectors, roles, skills, job levels as job market trends and forecasts for the Ghanaian job market.



Ms Erica Appiah, the Human Resource Officer of Jobberman Ghana, indicated that, “during these challenging times, most employers and organizations have had to make critical decisions, which have affected their vital business asset- human resource.



"As Ghana’s leading recruitment solutions company, Jobberman has businesses in mind", she said.



She said the team had researched and created expert advice that would be of great value to businesses now and in the future.



The handbook, she said, could be used as a guideline to put theory into practice and develop customized approaches in the workplace.



The Jobberman Ghana Employer Handbook was compiled based on information from external research, Jobberman Ghana's in-house HR experts, and external HR experts from different companies in Ghana.