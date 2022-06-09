Job advertisements decreased to 2,777 in April 2022 – BoG report

Business News of Thursday, 9 June 2022

11,029 advertised jobs recorded for first four months of 2022



Job advertisements in selected print and online media decline marginally in April



Ghana recovering from the impact of COVID-19 pandemic



The Bank of Ghana's recent Monetary Policy Report has shown a marginal decline in the number of job advertisements placed in selected print and online media in April this year.



The decline recorded 2,777 job adverts compared with 2,806 for the period in April 2021.



This represented a marginal decline of about 1.0 percent on a year-on-year basis.



Touching on the month-on-month basis, the BoG report said the number of job vacancies in April this year decreased by 3.6 percent, from an earlier 2,882 jobs advertised in March 2022.



On the collective, some 11,029 advertised jobs were recorded for the first four months of 2022, compared with 11,646 jobs advertised during the same period in 2021.



Meanwhile, the data released by the central bank gauges demand for labour in the local economy which has somewhat been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic among other factors.



