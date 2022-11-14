Jinapor, John Kerry co-chair first ministerial meeting of Forests and Climate Leaders’ Partnership

Business News of Monday, 14 November 2022

Source: GNA

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, Saturday co-chaired the first ministerial meeting of the Forests and Climate Leaders’ Partnership with the United States’ Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, Secretary John Kerry, at the ongoing COP27 in Sharm El- Sheikh, Eqypt.



The meeting, attended by 28 ministers and five observer countries, was to develop a framework for 2023 and beyond, to achieve the objectives of the Partnership.



Mr Jinapor pledged the Government’s commitment to working with members of the Partnership to deliver on forests and nature-based solutions to climate change.



He gave the assurance of using his leadership on the new Partnership to showcase Ghana’s climate actions and that of other countries as they synergise to work on addressing forest losses.



Forests and nature-based solutions could deliver up to a third of global climate solutions, and “Ghana, as a respected member of the international community, is fully committed to supporting global climate action,” he said.



The Forests and Climate Leaders’ Partnership (FCLP) is a new political forum that brings together governments and partners to implement solutions to reduce forest losses, increase restoration, and support sustainable development.



It creates a platform for heads of state, governments and their ministers to combine political efforts to accelerate global action to halt and reverse forest losses and land degradation by 2030.

The members work towards delivering sustainable development and promoting an inclusive rural transformation.