Press Releases of Wednesday, 10 February 2021

Source: Jameson

Jameson Irish Whiskey launches the 'More Than' campaign highlighting Ghanaian creatives

The “More Than” campaign will be launched on the 12th of February 2021

On 12th February, 2021, Jameson, the world’s bestselling blended Irish Whiskey, will launch its “More Than” campaign to showcase the creative arts industry in Ghana and champion real stories through a powerful and inspiring series of short films that depict courage, foster inclusivity and bring the creative community and everyday Ghanaian together.



The short films will be available on the Jameson West & Central African YouTube page as well as Jameson Ghana’s social media platforms on Instagram - @jamesongh and Facebook -@JamesonGhana.



The featured creatives in the film series include T’neeya, the Ghana based Cameroonian singer and songwriter, Jonathan Coffie popularly known as Joey Lit, the co-founder and creative director for the movement/brand Free The Youth and Anthony Jefferson Hanson professionally known as Ashenso, a graffiti and tattoo artist.



The “More Than” stories of the selected creatives reveal a striking visual language with a strong message of inclusiveness and togetherness which Jameson hopes will inspire everyone to have the courage to pursue creative aspirations despite everyday societal pressures,” shares Sean Deane, the Jameson West Africa Brand Manager.



The short films will be released throughout February and March and will reflect the untold richness and complexity of Jameson.



“For the three creatives we worked with and for many artists in Ghana and around the world, art is an expression to tell a story and promote cultural values. They are “more than” simply artists, they are influencers of culture just as Jameson is “more than” whiskey,” adds Deane.