Press Releases of Monday, 21 September 2020

Source: Jackson Institute of Innovation and Leadership

JEC pursues production of innovative leaders as it launches a new institute

Deputy Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum and other dignitaries at the launch

The newest addition to the Jackson Educational Complex (JEC) brand, has been launched at an august ceremony in Kumasi.



It is proudly branded as "Jackson Institute of Innovation and Leadership (JIIL)". JIILseeks to bridge the gap between industry and academia by training innovative and creative leaders that industry requires to improve productivity.



After producing over 13,000 professional teachers through the Jackson College of Education, JEC is also creating opportunities for young Ghanaians to acquire the needed skills for the job market in the 21st century.



Prospective students of JIIL are assured of unmatched experiential and life-long learning opportunities through quality tuition by carefully selected industry players with vast expertise.



Many dignitaries who graced the colourful ceremony to launch the new school took turns to applaud management of JEC for the idea to establish JIIL after successfully growing JEC to become a household name in teacher education in Ghana.



Among the dignitaries were His Excellency Thapelo Madumane, the South African Deputy High Commissioner to Ghana, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, Deputy Education Minister, Mr. Osei Assibey Antwi, the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly and Mr. Anthony Fosu-Gyasi, Council Chairman, JEC.



Dr. Adutwum said it was important to create an equitable nation to transform its fortunes to ensure no talent pool is left behind in nation building.



"So as you create an institute that has innovation and leadership as its foundation, begin to look at the plight of the poor by considering how some of your students would do service in some of these inner cities", he recommended.



He said a World Bank report indicates that Ghana has a huge learning loss which has translated into a low human capital index, the reason why the the establishment of JIIL should be hailed by all stakeholders.



He was hopeful that JILL would make a difference by inculcating creativity and innovation in its students to accelerate transformation of society and Ghana as a whole.



The Deputy Education Minister challenged leadership of the school to uphold excellence and quality tuition to bring the best out of its students to improve the human resource base of the country.



Mr. Osei Assibey Antwi, said the addition of JIIL to numerous tertiary institutions in Kumasi is not only providing another educational option for students but would also improve the local economy of the Kumasi Metropolis.



He said tertiary education plays an important role in the creation, dissemination and application of knowledge to meet Ghana's developmental needs.



"The people of Kumasi are very privileged to have such an institution in our beautiful city. The Jackson Institute of Innovation and Leadership will not only be a place to acquire knowledge but also an avenue for job creation", he stated.



"As the Mayor of the City, I am really proud and feel honoured that as a team, you have proven that once determination is there and the will to achieve is embedded in the soul everything is possible", Mr. Assibey-Antwi acknowledged.



Mr. Daniel Ebo Jackson, Managing Director of JIIL, said programmes of the school are designed to equip learners to become transformative in approach by having regular contacts with industry through internships to expose them to the practical situation on the ground.



This, he said, would eventually produce graduates who are cut out for not only the job market but can also start their own businesses through creativity and innovation.

