J.A Plant Pool boss named Most Outstanding Female Supplier of Heavy-Duty Trucks

Business News of Thursday, 16 June 2022

Source: J A Plant Pool Ghana Limited

Mrs. Adwoa Frimpomaa Nimako Boateng, Managing Director for J.A. Plant Pool Gh. Ltd. has received a huge recognition as the Most Outstanding Female Supplier of Heavy-Duty Trucks whiles she get inducted into the ‘She Achieves Network’ at the 8th Feminine Ghana Achievement Awards 2022 held on the theme; “The role of women in Ghana’s Socio-economic recovery”.



The awards ceremony which was held at Marriot Hotel in Accra on Friday, June 10th, assembled women of influence in diverse sectors of the Ghanaian economy whiles serving as hosts to other high-profile women from other parts of the world such as H.E. Claudia Turbay Quintero, Ambassador-Embassy of Columbia, H.E. Jean Claude Galea Mallia-High Commissioner-High Commission of Malta, H.E. Fidelia Graand-Galon, Ambassador-Embassy of the Republic of Suriname among other VVIPs.



In giving the welcome address, Pro. Mrs. Goski Alabi, President-Laweh University College with a great sense of honour, expressed appreciation to all awardees for the excellence, leadership, and professionalism they employ in carrying out their duties as women in male-dominated economies as well being role models who serve as a source of inspiration for the younger generations.



Engaging the media, Mrs. Adwoa Frimpomaa Nimako-Boateng; Managing Director for J.A. Plant Pool Gh. Ltd. expressed her excitement about the recognition given to her as she said these words: “I feel honored to be recognized as the Most Outstanding Female Supplier of Heavy-Duty Trucks because this is an industry fraught with competitors and so to be singled out as such, it means a lot to me and my team members as well as my COO and the Executive Chairman-Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong through whom we are where we are today”. In concluding her remarks, she dedicated the award to the entire hardworking force of J.A. Plant Pool Gh. Ltd. for the unflinching support she receives from them in carrying out her duties.



In all twenty-two (22) excelling women in the Banking, Hospitality, Shipping & Logistics, Information Technology, Business Consultancy, Pharmaceuticals, Real Estate, Construction, Catering, Fashion & Lifestyle, Aviation, Education, and Health among other sectors of the Ghanaian economy were awarded and inducted into the ‘She Achievers Network’ fraternity.



Brief Background Of The Awards Scheme:



The Feminine Ghana Achievement Awards scheme which is powered by The Business Executive Magazine Ltd. was established to identify, publicly recognize and reward women whose personal and professional conduct has been exemplary with outstanding achievements. The awards seek to publicly recognize women in Ghana who have achieved outstanding accomplishments in various forms of endeavor across both the public and private sectors of the Ghanaian economy.



BRIEF PROFILE OF ADWOA FRIMPOMAA NIMAKO–BOATENG:



Adwoa Frimpomaa Nimako–Boateng is a management professional responsible for the successful leadership and management of a company’s business. She has in-depth experience in product and service marketing, financial advisory, risk, and relationship management. Adwoa has extensive experience in content marketing and managing service desks, ethical behavior, organizational re-engineering, customer service management, and continuous learning.



Adwoa holds an Executive MBA in Finance from the University of Ghana, Legon, and a Bachelor of Commerce (B.com) from the University of Cape Coast.



Before joining S.A Automobile Ltd (formerly Yutong Ghana Ltd) as General Manager, she had served in a managerial position as Senior Credit Control Officer at J. A Plant Pool Gh Ltd. She had also worked extensively with J.A Plant Pool Gh Ltd as Head of Yutong Buses.



In her career, she had the opportunity to successfully co-ordinate the importation of Yutong Buses and Spare parts all year round, constantly monitoring the business relations with YUTONG CHINA and other stakeholders, and was responsible for planning the company’s future strategic policies and developmental goals.



Adwoa had an Industrial attachment on Workshop and Warehouse Management at YUTONG HONGKONG CHINA LTD (the largest Automobile giant in Asia). Additionally, she holds a certificate in Credit Risk and Finance from Yutong Hongkong Limited, China.



She has a strong technical knowledge in setting up and managing new enterprises as well as strong knowledge of international businesses.