Italians express continued support for Ghana’s fight against maritime piracy

Business News of Thursday, 12 May 2022

Source: Eye on Port

The Italian Ambassador to Ghana and Togo, Daniela d’Orlandi, has assured of her country’s continued support in the fight against maritime piracy and illicit activities in the Gulf of Guinea.



She revealed that the Italian Frigate, Luigi Rizzo, which has been deployed in the Gulf for about two years is expected to stay in the region till June.



The Ambassador said, “the frigate took part in multinational exercises like the Obangame Express and bilateral activities with coastal states including joint exercises with the Ghana Navy.”



The Commander of the Luigi Rizzo, Commander Andrea Cecchini, said the military mission forms part of the European framework for the Coordinated Maritime Presence to help maintain peace and stability in the Gulf of Guinea.



He said “from a statistical point of view in 2022, the number of incidents has decreased significantly. We can say with a certain degree of certainty that the coastal states with the international community has on the right path to improve maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea.”



The Italians made this known during a donation of medical equipment to Ghana’s Ministry of Health at the Port of Tema on May 4.



The donation comprised 6 intensive care beds, an analysis lab chair, an ultrasound computer tomography, 10 multiparameter monitors, and other medial accessories.



The Naval ship served as the conduit for the humanitarian aid to Ghana’s health sector.



The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu explained that the aid will go a long way to give a boost to Ghana’s health sector.