‘It will be difficult to find someone with Alan's level of expertise to replace him’ – GUTA president

Business News of Wednesday, 11 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Union of Traders’ Association (GUTA) has expressed sadness at the resignation of Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen as Minister of Trade and Industry.



Speaking in an interview on Okay FM, the GUTA president, Dr Joseph Obeng stated that the organization as a whole is saddened because Alan was one of the best ministers Ghana could ever have.



He added that the initiatives and interventions the former minister brought to the table made their work easier because he understood their plight and offered them access whenever they encountered difficulties.



“For us GUTA, we are saddened by Alan's resignation, and it will be challenging to find someone as skilled as Alan to succeed him in the Ministry of Trade and Industry. Some of us knew Alan before President Kufuor appointed him to serve as Trade Minister during his time. He was a trader himself and understood our plight as traders. So, we were thrilled for him at the ministry. Particularly when it comes to diplomacy, there is no doubt about him. His compassion at the Trade Ministry is something we don't think we've ever encountered. He is in fact an asset to the country, and we are truly heartbroken to lose such a person, aside from wishing him well,” he said.



The former minister officially declared his intention to run for president in 2024 on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Addressing the nation on January 10, 2023, days after resigning from the government, Alan Kyerematen thanked the president of the republic Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and announced that he would run for the position of flagbearer when the NPP officially opens nominations for that purpose.



AM/SARA