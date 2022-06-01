It's not economically viable to import raw sugar for refinery at Komenda factory - Vanni-Amoah

Business News of Wednesday, 1 June 2022

Former Secretary of Komenda Sugar Project Management Board, Ransford Vanni-Amoah, has said it will not make economic sense for government to import raw sugar to be refined at the Komenda Sugar factory.



His comment comes after a Board Member of Komenda Sugar Factory, Solomon Ebo Appiah noted that raw sugar that is not in a consumable state will be imported to run the factory.



In a press statement sighted by GhanaWeb, Mr Vanni-Amoah added that Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen should be charged for causing financial loss to the state.



The call was in line with Alan Kyerematen's usage of US$11 million to renovate the Komenda sugar factory processing plant.



It would be recalled that on Friday, May 20, 2022, a Board Member of Komenda Sugar Factory who doubles as the Municipal Chief Executive of Komenda Edina Eguafo Abirem Municipality, Solomon Ebo Appiah noted that raw sugar that is not in a consumable state will be imported to run the factory.



He added that the importation of the raw sugar will help support what the local farmers produce for the factory.



Speaking on JoyNews Tracker programme, Mr Appiah said, “We are doing something different from what the erstwhile administration did. We are importing raw sugar that is not in a consumable state to support what the local farmers will produce to run the factory,” he stated.



He indicated that the importation of the raw sugar will last for the next three years until local producers are able to meet the production demand of the factory.



The Komenda Sugar Factory was first established in 1964 but became defunct over the years due to technical difficulties and setbacks.



The birth of the factory was based on the premise of producing sugar locally to reduce importation but that is yet to yield results in recent times.



As part of efforts to rope in local content personnel to revive the factory, traditional authorities in Komenda and adjoining districts have been engaged to acquire large tracts of land for sugarcane plantations.



Though the erstwhile John Mahama administration recommissioned the factory on May 30, 2016 in a bid to get it functioning once again and offer employment for the youth, the move hit a snag as the Akufo-Addo-led government took office shortly in 2017.



The recommissioned Komenda Sugar Factory was expected to create some 7,300 direct and indirect jobs at full operational capacity. The factory is said to be able to crush 1,250 tonnes of sugar cane daily.



Read Vanni-Amoah's statement below.



REFINING IMPORTED RAW SUGAR AT KOMENDA DOES NOT MAKE ECONOMIC SENSE.



I have listened to several media interviews granted by Hon. Solomon Ebo Appiah, the Municipal Chief Executive for Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abirem, who doubles as a member of the Management Board of the Komenda Sugar Development Company Limited that, they would import raw sugar to be refined at the Komenda Sugar Factory.



This revelation from the MCE has come to confirm my earlier assertion that, the government has an unholy agreement with some sugar importers who wish sugar is not produced locally. Therefore, the decision to import raw sugar to be refined at Komenda is an avenue to augment the sugar importation business.



It is incomprehensible for a government to engage in raw sugar importation, while the factory was established to serve as an import substitute.



It has also emerged that, a whopping US$11 million has been used to renovate the processing plant.



In this situation, Alan Kyerematen should be charged for willfully causing financial loss to the state for a deliberate decision in allowing the state-of-the art investment to go waste without any justifiable reason, except to spend US$11 million to renovate the processing plant.



He has committed Financial Loss to the State due to lack of serious attention to the factory, loss of time, inefficiency and improper decision-making.

And also allowing the national asset to deliberately debilitate, so as to blame their political opponent.



Just as I have always done in the face of wicked propaganda, lies, and smear campaign against the John Mahama-constructed Komenda Sugar Factory, I once again, strongly reiterate that the Komenda Sugar Factory as bequeathed to the Akufo Addo/ Bawumia led administration was always viable, economically productive and overly suitable to provide jobs and its related benefits to the good people of Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abirem, Central Region and Ghana as a whole.



I shall be back.



Thank you.



Ransford Chatman Vanni-Amoah

(Former Member/ Secretary – Komenda Sugar Project Management Board)