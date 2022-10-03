It's difficult to service our bills - GUTA on depreciating cedi, high duty charges

Business News of Monday, 3 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has lamented the free fall of the cedi against major trading currencies.



According to the President of the Association, Dr Joseph Obeng, it has become difficult for the business community to settle their bills and import duties at the port.



The Association has called on government to come to their rescue in these challenging times to allow the business community to heave a sigh of relief.



Read GUTA's press release below;



PRESS STATEMENT ON THE ALARMING RATE OF THE DOLLAR TO THE CEDI



WHAT CAN WE DO AT THIS POINT?



TRADERS ASK, AS THE CEDI IS ABOUT ELEVEN (11) GHANA CEDIS TO THE DOLLAR



Within a few days of injecting about US $ 750m into the system, the dollar is heading to eleven Ghana cedis (Gh11). This has brought a great deal of confusion, frustration and exasperation in the business sector, especially, in the importing community, as well as the consuming public.



To make matters worse, the Bank of Ghana (BOG) weekly exchange rate for Ghana Revenue Authority-Customs Division has also risen from 8.2 Ghana Cedis to 9.5 Ghana Cedis, which happened overnight. The change has shot up duty charges to about 30%.



This situation is unbearable and needs swift action from the Government to save businesses. As a result, GUTA is calling on the Government to, as a matter of urgency, peg the dollar for the purpose of duty payments, at least quarterly, to mitigate the plight of the business community.



At this stage, it is becoming extremely difficult to service our bills, as well as pay our duty.



The question here is, what can we do at this point in time to continue to be in business?



In view of this hard situation,we find ourselves in, we would like to humbly appeal to the relative institutions particularly Bank of Ghana and Ministry of finance, that came before the Joint Committee set up by the Office of the Council of State to expedite the necessary action for prompt response.



We are also by this release reminding government that depleting funds without being replenished is the number one cause for business failure.



ESA