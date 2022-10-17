It's an offense to pre-register and sell SIM cards - Ursula to vendors

Business News of Monday, 17 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Minister of Communications and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has warned vendors to desist from pre-registering and selling SIM cards to customers.



According to her, the act was an offense which could lead to the imprisonment of culprits for up to 5 years.



In a press release issued on Monday, October 17, 2022, the Communications and Digitalization Minister said, “Let me remind all SIM card vendors that it is an offense to pre-register and sell SIM cards...If found guilty, they [vendors] could be imprisoned for up to 5 years.”



Ursula Owusu-Ekuful urged culprits to, as a matter of urgency, delink the SIM cards and work in accordance with the law.



She noted that SIM cards with individual limit of 10 SIMs per person will be removed from the database and blocked.



Meanwhile, a total of 18,930,664 SIM cards have been fully registered as of October 4, 2022.



The Communications Minister further pointed out that all unregistered SIM cards will be blocked by October 31, 2022.



Watch the latest episode of BizTech below:











ESA/FNOQ