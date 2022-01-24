It's a pity Ghana's economy has been mismanaged - Former Deputy Finance Minister

Business News of Monday, 24 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana's economy was poised to do well, Mona Quartey



NPP's NABCo initiative has yielded negative results



NDC put measures in place to ensure the economy is on the right track, Mona Quartey



Former Deputy Finance Minister, Mona Quartey, has said it's a pity the local economy has been mismanaged by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



According to her, the previous government (NDC) put measures in place to ensure that the Ghanaian economy bounces back to normal.



She indicated that there's a record of the NDC government putting in place policies that will boost the economy.



Appearing on GH Today programme monitored by GhanaWeb on Monday, January 24, 2022, the former deputy finance minister said it is unfortunate the country is in this 'poor' state.



"Unfortunately, the economy has been mismanaged and it’s a real pity because of all the policy credibility that we were able to put in place by the end of 2016 which gained results in 2017. We all saw the numbers and then, unfortunately, plus the COVID, just went downhill from there."



"Ghana was poised to do well and it’s unfortunate that we are not seeing those kinds of results," she stated.



Mona Quartey further said the governemnt's NABCo initiative, among other social intervention policies rolled out have yielded negative results.