It's a bad practice to import labour into Ghana - Lecturer tells industries

Business News of Saturday, 23 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana has professionals for every job, Professor Awandare



We're producing students ready for the job market, UG lecturer



Bringing foreigners to work draining economy, Prof Awandare



Pro Vice-Chancellor in charge of Students and Academic Affairs of the University of Ghana, Professor Gordon Awandare, has said it is wrong for industries to 'import' foreigners to come and work in their companies.



According to him, there are equally professionals from Ghana who can help them embark on a project or work in their industries.



He stated that if the importation of labour does not come to a halt, the local economy would be impacted negatively.



Professor Awandare also squashed claims that Ghanaian universities were not producing people ready for the job market.



Speaking to TV3 on the sideline of the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the University of Ghana and Nestle Ghana, Professor Awandare said, "the University will continue to build more industry partnerships to give practical training to students."



“The University of Ghana wants to train students for the 21st century and tailor the needs of graduates to meet the demands of the job market," TV3 quoted Mr Awandare to have said.



ESA/WA