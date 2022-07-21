It is cheaper and reliable to use train, patronize our services - Ghana Railway Company

Business News of Thursday, 21 July 2022

The Ghana Railway Company has asked Ghanaians, especially those who ply the Tema-Accra stretch, to consider using the train.



The Accra-Tema passenger train service resumed on Monday, July 18, full operations after it was temporarily suspended for rehabilitation.



The Ghana Railway Company Limited (GRCL), was granted the approval to commence the shuttle service by the Ghana Railway Development Authority (GRDA).



The approval was granted after the Company successfully addressed some technical challenges, conducted a series of test runs and carried out a final joint inspection on July 7 to ascertain the suitability of the passenger service.



Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the Public Relations Officer for the Ghana Railway Company, Randy Mould, said it is far cheaper to use the train compared to the commercial buses of troski.



He said, "Using the train cheaper. From Tema to Accra will cost you about Ghc12 when you use commercial buses. But when you use the train, you will pay between Ghc 4-7. If you compare the two, you will realise that the train is relatively cheaper”.



He assured Ghanaians that the Railway Company would serve commuters who will the train with the best of service because using the train is reliable, safe, cheaper and punctual.



He also revealed that the shuttle service from Accra-Nsawam will resume.



