'It is because of the economy, I am focusing on digitization - Dr. Bawumia explains

Business News of Tuesday, 29 March 2022

Bawumia is Head of the Economic Management Team



Vice President to speak on economy on April 7



Dr Bawumia champions government’s digitalization agenda



Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has responded to critics who say he has left management of the economy to focus on digitization.



Critics, especially members of the opposition National Democratic Congress, have in recent times accused the Vice President of abandoning his duty as head of government’s economic management team.



According to them, Bawumia has been missing in addressing economic issues and has maintained a loud silence on same, rather focusing on the administration’s digitization agenda.



But addressing participants of an Agric students boot camp at the Jubilee House on Monday, the Vice President parried such claims.



According to him, his focus on digitalization fits into the economic agenda of the government in making Ghana’s economy a strong one.



“Sometimes people say we thought you are an economist but you are doing so much in the IT space, have you left the economics behind? No, no; not at all. In fact, it is because of the economy that I am focusing on the digitization.



"Because without building those pillars, our economy would not be able to stand on its own feet. We need to build those pillars to allow all our sectors in the economy to be able to compete.



"And so we decided to address some of the major bottlenecks that businesses face; you in the Agric sector face through digitalization. First of all, whatever problem that exists and makes this economy inefficient affects everybody,” he stated.



Bawumia is scheduled to give an address next month, where he is expected to give a comprehensive statement on the true state of Ghana’s economy.