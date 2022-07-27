'It feels like our leaders don't care about us' - Toll workers

Business News of Wednesday, 27 July 2022

Toll Workers Union (TWU) has accused government of being insensitive to their plights after they lost their jobs following the closure of toll booths across the country.



According to an Executive Member of TWU, Eva Eugenia, it appears leaders of the country are unconcerned about the welfare of toll workers amidst the current economic hardship.



Speaking on TV3's Midday Live on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, she said, “It is sad. It feels like our leaders don’t care about us.”



Government in November 2021 announced the closure of road tolls across all roads and bridges in the country.



The move by government saw over 800 toll workers rendered jobless. These workers were however promised to be reassigned and given their due.



Meanwhile, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has served notice that new roads constructed by government in partnership with investors will be tolled.



Ken Ofori-Atta made this known when he delivered the mid-year budget review on the floor of Parliament on Monday, July 25, 2022.



