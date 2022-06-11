Issuance of permits for trading in rosewood to stop from July

Business News of Saturday, 11 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Illegal harvesting of rosewood rampant in Ghana



Over 20 companies received permission to harvest rosewood in 2017



Rosewood still a restricted wood species



The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has revealed that the government will halt the issuance of permits to trade in rosewood on the international market from July 2, 2022.



This, according to the Lands Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor, is to ensure activities related to the rosewood business is stopped.



The minister who was speaking at this year’s Green Ghana Project said “We have placed an outright ban on the harvesting, salvaging, trading, exporting and importing of Rosewood and effective July 2, we cease the issuance of the convention of international trade and endangered species of wild fauna and flora permit which is required to legally trade rosewood on the international market where the cartels in this business ply their trade.”



He added that a rapid response team has been established by the Forestry Commission “which is collaborating with other security agencies to enforce the strict ban and clamp down on all illegal logging activities.”



The Lands Ministry has further instructed the Forestry Commission to “cease the issuance of CITES permits for the purposes of exporting Rosewood, whether the Rosewood was acquired legally or otherwise.”



Ghana first banned the harvesting of rosewood in 2014 but the ban was lifted in 2017 and then Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, John Peter Amewu, gave permission to over 20 companies to fell the trees.



The trade was however banned again in March 2019, after claims of corruption and illegal trade of the resource.



The country has however recorded several cases of illegal harvesting of rosewood with many being seized by the Forestry Commission.



The confiscated wood, according to government, will be used for the construction of the National Cathedral.



Under Appendix II of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), rosewood is still a restricted wood species.