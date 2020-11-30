Business News of Monday, 30 November 2020

IoD confer honorary fellowship on Deputy BoG Governors

Elsie Addo Awadzi and Dr. Maxwell Opoku-Afari

The Institute of Director (IoD), Ghana, has conferred an honorary fellowship on the First and Second Deputy Governors of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Maxwell Opoku-Afari and Mrs. Elsie Addo Awadzi, respectively.



The two Deputy Governors were inducted at the Institute’s Corporate Governance Excellence Awards ceremony held on Thursday, November 26, 2020, in recognition of their role as key advocates in the promotion of the culture of good corporate governance in the country and beyond.



The awards ceremony was held under the theme, Good Corporate Governance and Leadership: An Essential Framework for the Management of Uncertainties.



Expressing appreciation for the honour, Dr Opoku-Afari said, “My understanding is that, by accepting this honour, not only am I bringing my vast experience in corporate governance to bear as a Fellow, but my contributions will have a long term impact in promoting and embedding strong corporate governance culture in Ghana.”



He further stated that, “Good corporate governance would also require that directors of institutions must be knowledgeable in their field of operation, and must acknowledge the enormity of responsibilities (including fiduciary) that come with accepting the role of a director in any institution. This really requires a targeted effort at building capacity and continuous professional development.”



“This is where I see the Institute of Directors-Ghana playing a pivotal role in leading the national capacity building effort with a pool of skilled persons, ready and available to lead and guide our growing institutions (both public and private) that form the foundation of the Government’s transformation agenda,” he said.



Mrs Addo Awadzi also expressed appreciation to IoD-Gh for the “vote of confidence” in her and to be inducted as Honorary Fellow of the Institute.



The Institute of Directors-Ghana, a member of the African Corporate Governance Network (ACGN), is a professional body with the core mandate for training, research, consultancy services, advisory services, and advocacy in Corporate Governance.



For two decades, the Institute has championed Director interests, impacting the local Corporate Governance landscape.



The President of IoD-GH, Mr. Rockson Dogbegah (FIoD) said, “We celebrate these heroes and heroines today to encourage enlightened leadership at every level of Corporate Governance and hope by these awards, we will set the tone for effective communication within and between networks for the development of good corporate governance and relationships.”



“It is our hope and wish that, these awards will create an awareness for the collection and dissemination of corporate governance information in Ghana and to further the knowledge for policy planners and advisers who may act as directors responsible for companies to become aware of the potential impacts of their policies and the need for continuous monitoring towards best practice,” he added.

