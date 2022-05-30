Investors urged to move away from historical inflation trends for investment decisions

Business News of Monday, 30 May 2022

Finance expert laments appetite for high interest rates



Chief Executive Officer of the Databank Group, Kojo Addae-Mensah has lamented the appetite of high-interest rates by Ghanaian investors on the bonds market due to soaring inflation rates.



According to him, investors must begin to make investment decisions based on the current and future projections of inflation instead of the past and historical trends for inflation.



In an interaction with Citi Business News, Addae-Mensah advocated for a relook at the way inflation trajectory tends to impact investors.



“Unfortunately, in Ghana, we make decisions on the history of inflation, not in the future of inflation. So, with inflation currently at 23.6 %, some people will then decide that if government doesn’t give them an interest rate of 24 % then they won’t buy government bonds," he is quoted by Citi Business News.



He continued, “But if we think about the future of inflation and believe that it will trend downwards in the future, you will be happy if government gives you a bond with an interest rate of 22%, knowing that inflation will trend downwards in the near future.”



The Databank boss advised, “We need to move away from that mindset where we look at inflation historically and look at inflation futuristically.”



Meanwhile, Ghana’s inflation rate rose to 23.6% in April this year – making it the highest recorded in 18 years.



The inflation trend has culminated in the central bank hiking its monetary policy rate by 200 basis points from 17 percent to 19 percent.



Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison said the move is meant to stem the increasing inflation trend.